Haughton man arrested, charged with indecent behavior with juveniles

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man on a warrant for inappropriate behavior with a minor.

Bobby Dowden, 51, of Jodie Drive, was arrested following a tip that he had allegedly inappropriately touched a minor under the age of 10, and that he also made the child touch him.

Dowden admitted in an interview with detectives that he inappropriately touched the minor on several occasions. He also admitted to having the child touch him.

He was arrested and charged with one count of indecent behavior with juveniles and one count of molestation with a juvenile. Both charges are felonies. Dowden was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.