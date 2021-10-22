Grambling to hold gun violence awareness walk, balloon release in wake of violent week on campus

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Grambling State University is trying to heal following a violent week on campus in which there were two deadly shootings.

The university will hold a gun violence awareness walk and a balloon release Friday morning (Oct. 22) at 11 a.m. The events are sponsored by Miss Grambling State University/Royal Court and the Student Government Association. It’ll be held at the GSU Hutchinson Performing Arts Center on Cole Street. Students will gather there and walk to Eddie the Tiger on Main Street/Founder Avenue.

A poem will be read by Miss Grambling State University Faith Daniels. Remarks will also be given by President Rick Gallot and SGA President Cameron Jackson.

