BSO: 30lbs of marijuana, over $36,000 in cash seized while issuing search warrant

Richard Baker, 35
Richard Baker, 35(Bossier Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Narcotics detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was allegedly in possession of thousands of dollars in cash, drugs and firearms.

Richard Baker, 35, of Bossier City, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 21 after detectives obtained a warrant to search his home.

During their search, detectives say they found 30 pounds of marijuana stored in three watertight protective cases, 18 Oxycodone pills, two Acetaminophen Codeine pills and one Hydrocodone pill. They also found and seized $36,270 in cash, a semi-automatic rifle, a semi-automatic pistol, a digital scale, a money-counting machine and some money bands.

Police seized drugs, money and weapons from Baker's home.
Police seized drugs, money and weapons from Baker's home.(Bossier Sheriff's Office)

Baker was arrested and charged with the following:

  • one felony count of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute
  • one felony count of possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute
  • one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia
  • one count of illegally carrying a weapon with control/dangerous substances
  • one count of possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Baker was booked into the Bossier Maximum Facility. No bond has been set.

