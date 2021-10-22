Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Bossier City man facing child pornography charges; other charges possible

By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City man is behind bars after allegedly possesing child sex abuse materials.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Beau Helms, 38, is charged with five counts of pornography involving juveniles.

In a Facebook Post from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives arrested Helms after executing a warrant to seize his electronic devices.

Detectives found multiple files of child sex abuse images on his electronics.

More charges could come down following a forensic examination of his electronics.

No bond is set.

