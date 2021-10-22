Getting Answers
Band director at Southwood High honored by statewide organization

Southwood High School(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southwood High School is making its mark as the school’s band director was honored by the Louisiana Music Educators Association for his quality program.

KSLA’s Jade Myers spoke with Lennard Holden on Friday, Oct. 22 about how he has inspired his students with his gift of music for more than 17 years.

He says his passion for music started at a young age.

“I remember as a high school kid thinking I knew how special I felt in that band program at Fairbrook High School and I wanted to recreate that for myself and other students,” he said.

