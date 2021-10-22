Approx. 100,000 cubic yards of storm debris remain in NOLA over 50 days after landfall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nearly two months after Hurricane Ida devastated southeastern Louisiana, New Orleans officials say it could be another two weeks before the first pass of storm debris collection will be complete in Orleans Parish.

As of Oct. 22, the city’s contractor has collected over 178,000 cubic yards of debris and cleared a little more than 15,000 trees and limbs. Ida made landfall 54 days ago on Aug. 29. The city activated its emergency debris removal contracts on Sept. 17.

Officials originally estimated 200,000 cubic yards of storm debris needed to be picked up. Now, the city has revised estimates to include an additional 50,000 to 100,000 cubic yards.

Debris contractors will be making three cleanup passes. Due to the “considerably high volumes” of debris, the deadline for the first pass to be complete has been extended to Nov. 10.

City leaders urge people to continue separating debris into vegetative and construction piles. Debris from private projects and home clean-outs are the property owner’s responsibility.

SEPARATE DEBRIS INTO THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES:

Household Garbage: Bagged garbage, discarded food, paper, packaging. (Use City-issued trash cart when possible)

Construction Debris: Building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, etc.

Unbagged Vegetative Debris: Logs, leaves, tree branches, plants.

Appliances: Doors must be sealed/secured.

PLEASE FOLLOW THESE GUIDELINES:

Debris must be placed between the sidewalk and the curb for removal by the City or its contractors.

Avoid placement of storm debris waste under or on power lines, near trees, utility poles/boxes, fire hydrants, behind parked cars or on neutral grounds.

Only debris resulting from Hurricane Ida is eligible for removal by the City’s emergency debris removal contractors.

Any work done by contractors is ineligible for debris removal services by the City or its contractors.

Commercial properties and properties serviced by private trash contracts are ineligible to receive bulk waste collection or debris removal services by the City or its contractors.

