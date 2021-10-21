Warmer & drier than average winter for the ArkLaTex forecast by NOAA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released their outlook for the upcoming winter season for December through February today. They’re forecasting warmer and drier weather across the southern United States with wetter conditions most likely across the north.

Like last winter, La Nina is expected to the primary driver of weather conditions this coming winter. La Nina is characterized by cooler than average water temperatures across the equatorial regions of the eastern Pacific Ocean. Those cooler waters impact weather patterns around the world. Not all La Nina winters are exactly alike, but they often bring warmer and drier conditions across the southern U.S. and wetter conditions across the northern tier of states.

Typical weather impacts from La Nina during the winter season (Source: KSLA)

For the ArkLaTex, the forecast suggests a fairly high likelihood that we’ll see a warmer than average winter season ahead.

Temperature outlook for the upcoming winter season (Source: KSLA)

The precipitation signal isn’t quite as strong, but the trend appears to be toward drier than average for many of us.

Precipitation outlook for upcoming winter season (Source: KSLA)

For reference, an average winter season (December through February) for Shreveport sees an average high of 60, an average low of 39, and more than 13 inches of rain.

Average winter conditions for Shreveport (Source: KSLA)

It’s important to remember that these forecasts are based on a 3 month average and don’t necessarily define individual impactful weather events. We could still see a heavy rain event, or snow and ice, and a few cold snaps along the way. Last winter, which was also influence by La Nina, ended just slightly warmer and drier than average despite our major cold snap and back-to-back winter storms in February.

As always the KSLA First Alert Weather team will keep you aware of the day-to-day changes in the weather. Here’s how you can stay First Alert:

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.