Warm weather with slow rising rain chances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking a couple of slight chances for showers over the next few days that will be on the real speed bump on what will otherwise be a very warm next few days for the ArkLaTex. We are tracking another day with highs in the mid-80s for the region, and you can essentially expect the mid-80s to continue through early next week even with slight chances for showers. We are tracking a couple of chances for wet weather the first of which will come Friday, but will also be the most isolated with a couple of showers right along the stalled front through the region. The next chance for rain will come Sunday and Monday as a short wave trough moves out onto the Plains and could spur some scattered showers, but nothing widespread. The next chance will be the most widespread with a strong cold front that will sweep through the region next Wednesday bring a period of moderate and heavy rain potentially to the region.

We are tracking increasing drought conditions across the ArkLaTex thanks to prolonged dry weather. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning get ready for another warm day across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are around the 60 degree mark and will again be moving up into the mid-80s this afternoon. We are tracking a front that will be pushing through the region as we go throughout the day, but will not bring much, if any, shower chances to the ArkLaTex. You will notice though, a drop in the humidity as we head through the evening hours and into Friday.

Moving ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking more warm weather and limited rain chances for the ArkLaTex. Friday will be a fairly comfortable day as the front Thursday will drop the humidity temporary to go along with a few pop up showers as the front stalls out, and slowly starts to retreat through the ArkLaTex. High temperatures will again be in mid-80s on Friday. As we go through the weekend we are tracking a return to the muggy weather for this time of year at least along with more warm weather. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday should both at least get into the mid-80s with Saturday likely the warmer day as Sunday the shower chances will tick up slightly for the region. This will be due to a shortwave trough and area of low pressure moving out onto the Plains bring some scattered showers starting Sunday and continuing into next week.

As we look ahead to next week that area of low pressure and front will keep the scattered showers around for Monday as well. But I want to stress this will not be widespread wet weather. Instead, scattered showers will be possible along with slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the lower 80s. After a mainly dry Tuesday we are tracking the potential for a strong cold front to sweep through the region Wednesday bringing a period of moderate to heavy rain along with much cooler and less humid weather.

In the meantime, get ready for yet another warm October day! Have a great Thursday!

