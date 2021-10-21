Getting Answers
THINK PINK THURSDAY: Breast cancer survivor shares story

Lauren Lancaster is celebrating five years as a breast cancer survivor. A resident of West...
Lauren Lancaster is celebrating five years as a breast cancer survivor. A resident of West Monroe, she was treated at two Shreveport-Bossier hospitals.(Lauren Lancaster | Lauren Lancaster)
By Alex Onken and Domonique Benn
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As of 2021, Lauren Lancaster is celebrating five years as a breast cancer survivor.

She lives in West Monroe — but during her battle against breast cancer, she was treated at Willis-Knighton.

For her chemotherapy treatments, she was treated at Christus Cancer Treatment Center in Shreveport.

Hear her story on Think Pink Thursday on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

