THINK PINK THURSDAY: Breast cancer survivor shares story

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As of 2021, Lauren Lancaster is celebrating five years as a breast cancer survivor.

She lives in West Monroe — but during her battle against breast cancer, she was treated at Willis-Knighton.

For her chemotherapy treatments, she was treated at Christus Cancer Treatment Center in Shreveport.

Hear her story on Think Pink Thursday on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.