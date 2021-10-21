Texan provides a mother’s perspective on deadly violence at Grambling State

(KSLA) — The mother of a Grambling State freshman believes the university should enclose the entire campus in fencing.

Sylvia Gutierrez made that suggestion and shared other ideas with KSLA News 12 within a day of the second deadly shooting in four days at GSU.

“My daughter is terrified; I am bringing her home,” the Crosby, Texas, resident had commented earlier on Facebook.

The single mother of four has three children in college at three different schools and takes process technology courses online herself while also working full time.

Gutierrez told KSLA News 12 that she encouraged her children to attend the college that fits them.

The daughter who wants to be an anesthesiologist chose to study at Grambling State. And that daughter has told her that gunfire is a regular occurrence on the campus.

She “... had been complaining about hearing gunshots at night before homecoming.”

As a mom, Gutierrez said she has a few suggestions for Grambling State’s administrators.

For one, she finds the school’s drive-in checkpoints to be confusing since it appears to her that anyone can just walk on. Non-students are allowed on campus, hurting the ones who are trying to get an education, Gutierrez contends.

“It has already been proven that an open campus just isn’t working out. Now it’s shootings (and) it’s only getting worse.

“I have seen all kinds of videos, one of a boy on the ground that could have been my child since I have a son at a different college. It just breaks my heart since I have never had to deal with any violence.”

Gutierrez also would like to see more trained security guards at Grambling State.

And the university’s leaders could be more forthcoming with information about what’s happening on campus, she suggested.

“As an out-of-state mom, I really depend on the school’s communication. But instead, I had to depend on my daughter and your news station until the college made a Facebook post that kind of downplayed the shooting.”

FOOTNOTES:

Gutierrez’s son plays football as a War Hawk at McMurry University, a private Methodist school in Abilene, Texas, and wants to be an FBI agent.

Her other daughter is studying at Lee, a community college in Baytown, Texas, and has her sights on working as a Registered Nurse.

