Temperatures remain warm with rain back in the forecast

(KSLA) - Temperatures are yet to cool down and will still be well above average. There is rain possible in the coming days though which should help our drought conditions.

This evening will be mostly clear with no rain around. It will be a little on the warm side initially, but will cool steadily during the evening. Temperatures should be in the 60s by nightfall.

Tonight, it will actually be nice and cool! Thanks to the cold front, that has knocked down the humidity. This will allow the temperatures to drop a little more quickly overnight. Lows will be in the lower to mid 50s! It will be a very pleasant start to the day on Friday. Plus the sky will be clear with no chance of rain.

Friday is when I expect the humidity to be nice and low. It will not last long though, so you’ll want to take advantage of it. There will be more sunshine with a few passing clouds and now no chance of rain. Temperatures will still warm up to the mid 80s. Friday night football is also looking good with warm weather and no rain around!

Over the weekend it will remain very warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will also be back. So, it will not be as comfortable. I have also added rain chances for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday should start out dry with plenty of passing cloud and some sunshine. The rain will develop in the evening, mostly south of I-20. So I only have a 20% chance of rain. Sunday will start dry then will have more wet weather in the afternoon and evening. There could be a couple storms too. There is a small risk for severe weather Sunday night. These storms will linger overnight into Monday.

Monday will start off with some heavy showers and a couple isolated storms. As the morning wears on, the rain will be winding down. Come by the afternoon, I think the rain will be gone. There should even be some sunshine in he afternoon. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s.

Tuesday should be a warm, but mostly dry day. Aside from a quick shower that may pop up, it will be partly cloudy with some sunshine. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s.

There is some indication that Wednesday next week will have a cold front push through again. This one is expected to be a bit stronger. So, there could be some rain and possibly some storms. As of now, there is no severe weather expected. Temperatures are also expected to cool back down to where they should be for late October after the front passes. It is something that is certainly possible, and we will be watching it closely.

The tropics still remain quiet. There is no chance of development within the next 5 days. We are essentially done with hurricane season, but not officially. We can easily get another storm to form. But chances are, it will remain out at sea and not impact the gulf coast or east coast. We are watching for the possibility of some development in the Caribbean in early November. We will be your First Alert all the way through November 30th when the season is officially ends.

Have a thriving Thursday!

