SPD speaks on ability to provide security for 2022 Mardi Gras with current police shortage

(Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)
By Jade Myers
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2022 Mardi Gras season is only a few months away. Preparations for next year have brought up questions about logistics and security.

The Shreveport Police Department usually provides security for parades like the Krewe of Centaur and the Krewe of Gemini. Currently, SPD has a police shortage of over 100 officers, according to Interim Chief Wayne Smith.

Smith says the shortage could affect the department’s ability to provide security for Mardi Gras. However, if parades do roll for 2022 Mardi Gras in Shreveport, Smith said SPD will work with what they have.

“To be able to man a parade or any event of significant size, we end up having to draft people to do that and make adjustments where we can to make the event happen as safe as possible. So, we will do the best we can with what we have to work with. Certainly, we will explore asking for additional assistance, any agencies, anybody that we cane of course, to make our city safe,” said Smith.

Mardi Gras krewes, City of Shreveport negotiating logistics of 2022 season

