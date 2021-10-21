Shreveporter found guilty of felony fourth-DWI; sentencing set for December

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man was convicted for felony fourth-DWI on Wednesday, and remains locked up in Caddo Correctional Center.

Ethan Chumley, 42, was found guilty in a trial that began on Monday, Oct. 18.

The case arose January 2, 2018, when Chumley drove his Ford F-350 pickup truck through a stop sign at the corner of Southern Loop and Linwood Avenue, rear-ending a Toyota Camry at 60 mph, 10 miles above the posted speed limit. Evidence showed that Chumley never applied his brakes. The impact crushed the back of the victim’s car, leading to the victim spending weeks in the hospital and in rehab for a broken femur. Chumley’s truck hurtled more than 140 feet into nearby woods.

Prosecutors offered evidence of Chumley’s prior DWI convictions, two in 2007 and one in 2016. Prosecutors also showed that Chumley confessed to having consumed four beers before driving and refused to submit to an Intoxilyzer breath test.

It took the jury more than two hours to reach its verdict. Chumley will return for sentencing on December 9, 2021.

