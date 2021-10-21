Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport to hold recruiting event on Oct. 21

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Oct. 21, Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport will hold a recruiting event in Shreveport.

The event will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Savoie’s Catering, 2441 E. 70th Street. Information will be given about the hospital system’s benefits, career opportunities and team culture, according to a news release.

Registration is preferred, walk-ins are welcomed.

Available positions are at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport - Academic Medical Center and Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center. Interviews will be held on the spot for allied health and nursing career opportunities.

To register, visit here.

Looking for other jobs in Shreveport-Bossier City? Visit the NAACP Career, Resource, Health and Job Fair also on Oct. 21.

