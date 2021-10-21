Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport to hold recruiting event on Oct. 21

The event will recruit for positions at both Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport - Academic Medical...
The event will recruit for positions at both Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport - Academic Medical Center and Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center (above).
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Oct. 21, Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport will hold a recruiting event in Shreveport.

The event will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Savoie’s Catering, 2441 E. 70th Street. Information will be given about the hospital system’s benefits, career opportunities and team culture, according to a news release.

Registration is preferred, walk-ins are welcomed.

Available positions are at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport - Academic Medical Center and Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center. Interviews will be held on the spot for allied health and nursing career opportunities.

To register, visit here.

Looking for other jobs in Shreveport-Bossier City? Visit the NAACP Career, Resource, Health and Job Fair also on Oct. 21.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Failure to stop at stop sign results in fatal crash in Bossier Parish
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
3 arrested after shots fired during narcotics search
Caddo Lake
Producers of M. Night Shyamalan Caddo Lake movie put out casting call for cars
Shreveport police responded to multiple shooting calls, including this one on Lillian Street...
Body identified following shooting on Lillian Street; suspect still sought

Latest News

The event is made possible by the Shreveport Chapter of the NAACP, the City of Shreveport,...
NAACP Career, Resource, Health and Job Fair to take place on Oct. 21
Litter
‘A clean city impacts everyone’: Citywide cleanup to unite Shreveport in picking up trash
pickup
Citywide cleanup to unite Shreveport in picking up trash
mardi gras
Mardi Gras Krewes, City of Shreveport to negotiate logistics of 2022 season