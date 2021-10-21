NAACP Career, Resource, Health and Job Fair to take place on Oct. 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking for a job?
The NAACP Career, Resource, Health and Job Fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Riverview Hall, 600 Clyde Fant Memorial Pkwy. in Shreveport.
The event is made possible by the Shreveport Chapter of the NAACP, the City of Shreveport, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, Elite School of Business and NWLA Makerspace.
The following businesses will have representatives at this event:
- Ayers Insitute
- Caddo American Job Center
- Caddo Community Action Agency
- Career Adventures
- Celina’s Staffing
- City of Shreveport
- Diesel Driving Academy
- Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier
- Elite School of Business
- Encompass
- Eye20 West Supply Company
- Financial Empowerment Center - United Way NWLA
- Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana - Workforce
- Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana - Retail
- Grace Project
- Griggs Enterprise, Incorporation/McDonald’s
- Hilton Hotel Downtown
- North Louisiana Maker’s Space
- Performance Foodservice
- Southern University Shreveport Louisiana - Veteran Upward Bound
- Southern University Shreveport Louisiana - Student Affairs/Career Services
- SporTran
- Teleperformance
- Tyson Food
- Winnfield Funeral Home
Looking for opportunities in the health care sector? Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport is holding a job fair on Oct. 21.
