NAACP Career, Resource, Health and Job Fair to take place on Oct. 21

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking for a job?

The NAACP Career, Resource, Health and Job Fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Riverview Hall, 600 Clyde Fant Memorial Pkwy. in Shreveport.

The event is made possible by the Shreveport Chapter of the NAACP, the City of Shreveport, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, Elite School of Business and NWLA Makerspace.

The following businesses will have representatives at this event:

Ayers Insitute

Caddo American Job Center

Caddo Community Action Agency

Career Adventures

Celina’s Staffing

City of Shreveport

Diesel Driving Academy

Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier

Elite School of Business

Encompass

Eye20 West Supply Company

Financial Empowerment Center - United Way NWLA

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana - Workforce

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana - Retail

Grace Project

Griggs Enterprise, Incorporation/McDonald’s

Hilton Hotel Downtown

North Louisiana Maker’s Space

Performance Foodservice

Southern University Shreveport Louisiana - Veteran Upward Bound

Southern University Shreveport Louisiana - Student Affairs/Career Services

SporTran

Teleperformance

Tyson Food

Winnfield Funeral Home

Looking for opportunities in the health care sector? Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport is holding a job fair on Oct. 21.

