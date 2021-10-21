Getting Answers
Minden traffic pursuit leads to drug bust; 1 dead

Large amounts of crack, meth, synthetic marijuana, natural marijuana, suspected ecstasy,...
Large amounts of crack, meth, synthetic marijuana, natural marijuana, suspected ecstasy, codeine pills, diazepam (Valium), scales and paraphernalia were seized.(Minden Police Association | Minden Police Association)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Two people were arrested and another dead following a traffic stop that led to a large drug bust starting on Wednesday night in Minden.

According to police, officers were told of suspicious activity at the Minden Motel just before midnight on October 20.

The occupant of a black Camaro visited the room several times, stayed for a few minutes and left multiple times. An officer was in the area to keep an eye on the suspicious activity. After the Camaro returned and for its last time, an officer spotted the vehicle going 45 MPH in a 25 MPH zone. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over.

In the car, officers found methamphetamine and a scale. Due to the situation, a search warrant was issued for the motel room and was executed just before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Traffic Pursuit leads to multiple arrests and a tragic death. Last night at 11:49pm officers were told of suspicious...

Posted by Minden Police Association on Thursday, October 21, 2021

A man and a woman were found naked in the motel room. Large amounts of crack, meth, synthetic marijuana, natural marijuana, suspected ecstasy, codeine pills, diazepam (Valium), scales and paraphernalia were seized.

The man in the hotel was arrested and charged for possession with intent to distribute. The woman at the motel was arrested and charged for possession and prostitution. An autopsy will be performed for the driver of the Camaro.

“This is another example of your short-staffed Minden Police Officers working diligently at identifying and neutralizing dangerous criminal activity in Minden. Large quantities of drugs were taken off the streets and a dealer is behind bars!”

