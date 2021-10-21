Getting Answers
Man arrested by Nacogdoches police accused in shooting death of 17-year-old

Jabraylon Pleasant
Jabraylon Pleasant(Nacogdoches County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have arrested a man on a murder warrant out of Harris County in connection to the February 2020 shooting death of a 17-year-old man.

Police, along with several other agencies, served the warrant on Jabraylon Pleasant, 19, of Nacogdoches, around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release.

Law enforcement had received information that Pleasant was staying at a home in the 900 block of Daybreak Street. He was arrested without incident.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Pleasant is a suspect in the Feb. 18, 2020, shooting death of 17-year-old Tristan Deashion Jones.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at about 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2020. when they got to the 1200 block of Baja Vista Way in east Harris County, they found Jones unresponsive. He had been shot multiple times, according to the HCSO record.

EMS personnel took Jones to Ben Taub Hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit conducted the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting incident is urged to call (713) 222-TIPS or (713) 221-6000.

On March 6, HCSO homicide investigators charged Pleasant in the shooting death of Jones. According to the HCSO record, the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested Pleasant on unrelated charges on March 5, 2020.

