Grambling State University to hold a news conference on recent incidents on campus

Grambling, La. (KSLA) - The announcement follows as students returned back to campus following two shootings.

Grambling State University said in a statement that it will be conducting the conference with key law enforcement officials to provide an update on campus security and give developments in light of the recent incidents on campus.

The event will include GSU President, Ricard J. Gallot, Jr; Superintendent of Louisiana State Police, Col. Lamar Davis; Deputy Superintendent of Patrol, Lt. Col. Chavez Canmoon; Deputy Superintendent, Bureau of Investigation, Lt. Col. Kenny VanBuren; and Lincoln Parish Sheriff, Stephen Williams.

The event will take place at the GSU nursing building auditorium at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21.

