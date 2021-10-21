Getting Answers
Grambling State University to hold a news conference on recent incidents on campus

The news conference will be held at 2 p.m.
The news conference will be held at 2 p.m.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Grambling, La. (KSLA) - The announcement follows as students returned back to campus following two shootings.

Grambling State University said in a statement that it will be conducting the conference with key law enforcement officials to provide an update on campus security and give developments in light of the recent incidents on campus.

The event will include GSU President, Ricard J. Gallot, Jr; Superintendent of Louisiana State Police, Col. Lamar Davis; Deputy Superintendent of Patrol, Lt. Col. Chavez Canmoon; Deputy Superintendent, Bureau of Investigation, Lt. Col. Kenny VanBuren; and Lincoln Parish Sheriff, Stephen Williams.

The event will take place at the GSU nursing building auditorium at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Previous Stories
Texan provides a mother’s perspective on deadly violence at Grambling State
A crowd scatters after gunfire rings out at GSU on Oct. 17, 2021.
Grambling to implement campus-wide curfew until further notice following 2 deadly shootings
Fear, uncertainty as Grambling State community reels from 2 deadly shootings in 4 days
Victims ID’d after fatal shooting sparked by $5 parking
Zelanz R. French, 23, of Shreveport, La.

