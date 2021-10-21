Getting Answers
Failure to stop at stop sign results in fatal crash in Bossier Parish

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The incident occurred at the intersection of La. Highway 527 and Fairview Point Road.

Investigation shows that a 2006 Mazda Miata driven by Iris Dixon, 64, of Ringgold was travelling north on Fairview Point Road. At the same time, a 2005 Dodge pickup, driven by Robert Cheatwood, 61, of Elm Grove, was travelling east on La. Highway 527.

Officials say Dixon failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by Cheatwood. Dixon was wearing her seatbelt but suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Cheatwood was also wearing a seatbelt and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, however, impairment is not suspected to be a factor.

