‘A clean city impacts everyone’: Citywide cleanup to unite Shreveport in picking up trash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of people across Shreveport will converge on high-traffic areas to make the city cleaner — while inspiring a sense of hope at the same time.

The annual ‘Love Shreveport Citywide Cleanup’ returns Saturday, October 23. Groups of volunteers will pick up trash from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Tap or click here to register for the clean-up.

Donna Curtis, executive director of Shreveport Green, a nonprofit dedicated to keeping Shreveport environmentally conscious, said keeping trash across the city has a ripple effect - impacting the crime rate and deterring any potential economic development.

“Litter and an unclean community is so detrimental,” Curtis explained. “If you’ve got a lot of litter, it says people in that area don’t care and nobody is watching.”

Perhaps most importantly, Curtis believes a clean city promotes a sense of optimism in the community and benefits the collective mental health of Shreveport.

“We’re doing something right, we’re doing something that has a good outcome that impacts everybody,” Curtis said. “A clean city affects everyone, from the child walking to school to the people coming to found a new business.”

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said the annual cleanup is a chance for residents to show a sense of pride and support for their neighborhoods.

“We have to make sure citizens are not only not littering and doing illegal dumping, but citizens have that same pride in themselves and are cleaning up streets,” Perkins said.

The mayor noted that city streets replete with trash, debris and litter is an issue his administration constantly combats.

“Frustrating is an understatement,” he said. “I have way too much pride in our city to see the way some of our roads and neighborhoods look in this city.”

Ultimately, both Curtis and Perkins are confident that keeping Shreveport clean is an effort that residents need to keep top of mind daily — not just biannually during scheduled cleanups.

“It is an individual responsibility and it starts there, it starts with them,” said Curtis. “That’s the hardest thing — getting people to change their habits.”

Curtis offered some solutions for residents working to keep the city a bit cleaner on a daily basis, including carrying a trash bag in a vehicle, covering truck beds, grabbing litter when walking a pet and correctly disposing of trash in garbage bags.

