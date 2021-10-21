Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Barbecue fundraiser to be held for sheriff’s deputy battling cancer

(Pixabay)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Todd Fore, a longtime sheriff’s deputy and known Justice of the Peace, is fighting against cancer. Now, those who know him well are also joining in that fight.

Work continued as usual on Thursday, Oct. 21 at the Bowie County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Place 2, but noticeably missing was the man in charge.

“Today I’m at M.D. Anderson Hospital, having to get some checkups and get some blood work done,” said Fore.

He says he was diagnosed in June of this year, for the second time, with stage four colon cancer.

“The cancer has metastasized in my bones, which has caused some other issues,” he said.

Fore is serving his first term as a Justice of the Peace. Before that, he spent several years as a sheriff’s deputy. He also serves as President of the Bowie County Dive Team, a nonprofit organization. Now, members of that team are trying to help with Fore’s medical expenses.

Sheriff Lt. Chris Sutherland is also a dive team instructor for the organization.

“It only seems like the least we can do as a team would be to reach out to the community and support him and Joanna during this time,” he said.

On Sunday, Oct. 24, the group is having a barbecue fundraiser for Fore at the First Church of the Nazarene, 6241 St. Michael Drive in Texarkana.

Fore says he hopes to be present for the event and back to work next week.

“I know two things: I know how to work and I know how to fight. And I’m going to do both of those and it doesn’t matter whether it’s cancer or it’s for my job. I’m going to work for my job and I’m going to fight for my job, and I’m going to work getting cleared out of this cancer,” he said.

Sunday’s fundraiser is set to begin at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Failure to stop at stop sign results in fatal crash in Bossier Parish
Caddo Lake
Producers of M. Night Shyamalan Caddo Lake movie put out casting call for cars
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
3 arrested after shots fired during narcotics search
Shreveport police responded to multiple shooting calls, including this one on Lillian Street...
Body identified following shooting on Lillian Street; suspect still sought

Latest News

GOHSEP director Gen. James Waskom (left) is taking medical leave until January 2022. Casey...
GOHSEP leader on medical leave; Gov. Edwards names acting director
Welch served four years as a U.S. Marine. He now serves as an officer at BCPD.
KSLA Salutes: Iraq veteran reflects on serving as a Marine
(Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)
SPD speaks on ability to provide security for 2022 Mardi Gras with current police shortage
Grambling State University held a security update briefing Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 after the...
Grambling State University gives security update after 2 deadly shootings on campus in less than a week