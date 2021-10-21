Barbecue fundraiser to be held for sheriff’s deputy battling cancer

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Todd Fore, a longtime sheriff’s deputy and known Justice of the Peace, is fighting against cancer. Now, those who know him well are also joining in that fight.

Work continued as usual on Thursday, Oct. 21 at the Bowie County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Place 2, but noticeably missing was the man in charge.

“Today I’m at M.D. Anderson Hospital, having to get some checkups and get some blood work done,” said Fore.

He says he was diagnosed in June of this year, for the second time, with stage four colon cancer.

“The cancer has metastasized in my bones, which has caused some other issues,” he said.

Fore is serving his first term as a Justice of the Peace. Before that, he spent several years as a sheriff’s deputy. He also serves as President of the Bowie County Dive Team, a nonprofit organization. Now, members of that team are trying to help with Fore’s medical expenses.

Sheriff Lt. Chris Sutherland is also a dive team instructor for the organization.

“It only seems like the least we can do as a team would be to reach out to the community and support him and Joanna during this time,” he said.

On Sunday, Oct. 24, the group is having a barbecue fundraiser for Fore at the First Church of the Nazarene, 6241 St. Michael Drive in Texarkana.

Fore says he hopes to be present for the event and back to work next week.

“I know two things: I know how to work and I know how to fight. And I’m going to do both of those and it doesn’t matter whether it’s cancer or it’s for my job. I’m going to work for my job and I’m going to fight for my job, and I’m going to work getting cleared out of this cancer,” he said.

Sunday’s fundraiser is set to begin at 5 p.m.

