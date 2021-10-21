Getting Answers
5 indicted for alleged murders; 2 accused of failing to report felonies

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday, Oct. 20 the indictments of five men for alleged murders.

The men are charged with second-degree murder, while the other two are charged with failure to report crimes. Those charged with homicides are:

  • Anderito Parnell Smith Jr., 21, of Bossier City
Anderito Parnell Smith Jr., DOB: 6/5/2000
Anderito Parnell Smith Jr., DOB: 6/5/2000(CPSO)
  • Deangelo Deshun Whitaker, 21, of Bossier City
Deangelo Deshun Whitaker, DOB: 7/21/2000
Deangelo Deshun Whitaker, DOB: 7/21/2000(CPSO)
  • Brandon Damon Glover, 18, of Shreveport
Brandon Damon Glover, DOB: 11/15/2002
Brandon Damon Glover, DOB: 11/15/2002(CPSO)
  • Datavious Deon Simmons, 19, of Shreveport
Datavious Deon Simmons, DOB: 4/6/2002
Datavious Deon Simmons, DOB: 4/6/2002(CPSO)
  • Emmanuel Dewayne Johnson, 30, of Shreveport
Emmanuel Dewayne Johnson, DOB: 5/31/1991
Emmanuel Dewayne Johnson, DOB: 5/31/1991(CPSO)

Smith and Whitaker are charged in connection with the death of Emmanuel Emon King, 19, of Vivian. He was shot multiple times and killed on May 2 in the 3700 block of Richmond Avenue, the DA’s office says.

Glover and Simmons are accused in the June 26 death of Keshun Latrayvius Cole, 20. He died after being shot in the 900 block of W 62nd Street in the Cedar Grove area.

Johnson is facing charges for an incident on July 21 in which Patrick Lynn Goines, 32, was killed after being shot several times in the parking lot of a convenience store at Hearne and Hilry Huckaby III avenues.

The DA’s office says all five men are currently in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center.

Meanwhile, Kimara Ashunti Thomas, 24, and Joshua Chaucoy Thomas, 19, (no relation) are charged in separate indictments for failure to report the commission of a felony. Kimara is accused of failing to report info about the death of King, while Joshua is facing the same charge in the death of Cole. Joshua has an active arrest warrant for his charge.

