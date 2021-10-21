$45M earmarked for Texas A&M-Texarkana to construct new academic building

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texas A&M University-Texarkana (TAMT) is set for another major expansion.

The state legislature has allocated more than $700 million to the A&M system, with $45 million earmarked for the Texarkana campus. TAMT President Dr. Emily Cutrer says the money will be used to construct a new academic building. She says there’s still a lot of work to be done before construction can begin on the new facility, but that the project will provide space needed for the growing university. Dr. Cutrer says they have been working on this funding for sometime.

“It tells us that the State of Texas understands that Texas A&M-Texarkana is here to stay and to grow and they have a lot of confidence in what we are doing and they really appreciate the fact that we have such a dynamic college for business, engineering, and technology,” Dr. Cutrer said.

There are more than 2,000 students attending Texas A&M-Texarkana.

