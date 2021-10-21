274-day cruise will take Royal Caribbean passengers around the world

Getting Answers
Passengers on Royal Caribbean's "Ultimate World Cruise" will visit more than 150 destinations in 65 countries and see 11 world wonders, including Machu Picchu, the Great Wall of China, the Taj Mahal and the Colosseum.(Source: Royal Caribbean via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Royal Caribbean is offering what it calls the “ultimate world cruise,” a 274-night journey that reaches all seven continents.

Passengers will visit more than 150 destinations in 65 countries and see 11 world wonders, including Machu Picchu, the Great Wall of China, the Taj Mahal and the Colosseum. It is the first ever world cruise for Royal Caribbean International.

The journey starts in Miami on Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas vessel with a sail date of December 2023 and returns to Miami a full nine months later in September 2024.

The starting prices range from $60,999 per person for an interior stateroom to $111,999 per person for a junior suite.

Those who don’t want to take the entire trip can book a portion of it, with four different expeditions available.

Interested passengers can call Royal Caribbean’s dedicated toll-free line for the Ultimate World Cruise at 800-423-2100.

