Warming trend kicks into gear

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we reach the middle portion of the work week we are tracking temperatures that will only be on the rise as we head throughout the rest of the week and weekend. Even with a front that will try to push through the region Thursday afternoon we are only expecting a drop in our humidity and not our temperatures. As we get to Friday and the weekend we watching a stationary frontal boundary that could spur some hit or miss showers, but just know the drier we are the more likely it is that we could make a run at 90 degree. Expect the above average temperatures to continue through at least the middle part of next week.

We are tracking rising heat and humidity for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you’ll immediately notice the milder air this morning as temperatures are in the mid-50s. Once we get into the afternoon hours we are tracking highs that will likely get into the mid-80s across the ArkLaTex along with a rise in the humidity as well. But as long as you don’t mind the warmer temperatures we are expecting a nice mix of sun and clouds today.

As we go through the rest of the work week and head towards the weekend we are tracking more warm, but also another temporary drop in the humidity for the region. The drop in the mugginess will come Thursday afternoon as the tail-end of a cold front to our north will sweep through the region helping the mid-80s that we will see Friday feel more comfortable across the ArkLaTex. It remains some what of an open question how far this front will push through the region, and there is some potential we could see showers across the southern tier of the ArkLaTex along the front axis as it stall. Either way, temperatures will continue to stay above average with highs that will be in the 80s across the region.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week we expect the above average weather to roll on for the viewing area. The real question for your weekend and early next week forecast is how close we could get to some record highs. There is some potential over the weekend and early next week for some thanks to persistent southerly flow off the Gulf of Mexico. But highs this weekend still look to be in the mid to upper 80s across the ArkLaTex. Early next week we are also tracking some potential showers of Monday or Tuesday depending on how quickly a weather system moves out of the Mountain West, and will need to be watched.

In the meantime, get ready for some warmer weather! Have a great Wednesday!

