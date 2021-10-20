Suspect involved in officer-involved shooting in Texarkana identified; charges released
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Jayden Jamar Sledge, 20, has been identified as the man injured during an officer-involved shooting in downtown Texarkana, Ark. that happened Oct. 13.
Arkansas State Police is investigating the incident, which happened at a downtown restaurant called Zapata’s, which was open at the time.
Officials with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department say Sledge is facing the following charges:
- First-degree terroristic threatening
- Breaking and entering
- Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer (2 counts)
- Aggravated assault
Sledge was injured in the shooting and treated at a local hospital before being booked.
RELATED: Officer-involved shooting in Texarkana reportedly stemmed from man burglarizing car
“An off-duty officer engaged a subject that was committing a felony crime and the investigation has been turned over to the Arkansas State Police,” said Kelly Pilgreen with TAPD.
However, sources close to the investigation say a man was eating outside a nearby restaurant when he allegedly spotted a subject burglarizing a car. A foot chase ensued, and Sledge reportedly ran inside Zapata’s, where the shot was fired. Police are not saying if the injured man was armed with a weapon. No other injuries were reported.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.