Suspect involved in officer-involved shooting in Texarkana identified; charges released

Jayden Jamar Sledge, 20, of Nash, Texas
Jayden Jamar Sledge, 20, of Nash, Texas(Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Jayden Jamar Sledge, 20, has been identified as the man injured during an officer-involved shooting in downtown Texarkana, Ark. that happened Oct. 13.

Arkansas State Police is investigating the incident, which happened at a downtown restaurant called Zapata’s, which was open at the time.

Officials with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department say Sledge is facing the following charges:

  • First-degree terroristic threatening
  • Breaking and entering
  • Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer (2 counts)
  • Aggravated assault

Sledge was injured in the shooting and treated at a local hospital before being booked.

RELATED: Officer-involved shooting in Texarkana reportedly stemmed from man burglarizing car

“An off-duty officer engaged a subject that was committing a felony crime and the investigation has been turned over to the Arkansas State Police,” said Kelly Pilgreen with TAPD.

However, sources close to the investigation say a man was eating outside a nearby restaurant when he allegedly spotted a subject burglarizing a car. A foot chase ensued, and Sledge reportedly ran inside Zapata’s, where the shot was fired. Police are not saying if the injured man was armed with a weapon. No other injuries were reported.

