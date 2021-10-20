Getting Answers
Super Retriever Series trials take place in Shreveport-Bossier City

Super Retriever Series Crown Championship
Super Retriever Series Crown Championship(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport-Bossier City is playing host to the Super Retriever Series Crown Championship this week.

The trials are taking place at the Louisiana Boardwalk and along the riverfront near Bass Pro Shops.

This week’s events will include field trials and hunting scenarios to determine who’s the best retriever in the country. Event leaders tell the best of the best are in town to compete.

“The handler and dog teams that are here have qualified to be here. And their dogs and this team are probably the best of the best in the world at what they’re doing here,” said Shannon Nardi.

The trials will run until this Sunday, Oct. 24.

