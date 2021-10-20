Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shreveport mayor plans to hold news conference on public safety

Mayor Adrian Perkins
Mayor Adrian Perkins(KSLA)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins is holding a news conference on public safety Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 20). This comes as the name of the city’s most recent homicide victim was just released.

Mayor Perkins’ news conference will be held at 3 p.m. at Government Plaza. It will be livestreamed in this story.

This most recent deadly shooting incident marks the 74th homicide in the city. The last time the city saw numbers like this was in 1993, with 76 homicides. Police are trying different tactics to curb the violence. The latest is a curfew for juveniles up to 17-years-old.

KSLA spoke with J. Antonio Florence, a legal expert, about the situation.

“It’s difficult to pinpoint one specific thing,” explained Florence. “Maybe it’s COVID, maybe it’s the lack of funding in our educational systems. In the ‘90s, we could point to a specific thing, whether it was gang-related… the crack epidemic.”

Louisiana District 4 State Rep. Cedric Glover, D-Shreveport, was on the Shreveport City Council back in 1993.

“It was daunting,” Glover recalled, also citing the crack epidemic and gangs as reasons for the violence.

Glover, who years later served as mayor, said the only way to curb the violence is through proper leadership and community efforts.

“The citizens trusted us enough to work with us and share with us,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested after shots fired during narcotics search
Central Sabine Fire Department’s confined space entry team recovered more skeletal remains and...
Skeleton found in well nearly four decades ago identified as missing Louisiana man
Shreveport police responded to multiple shooting calls, including this one on East Dudley...
2 people fighting for their lives after 2 separate shootings in less than an hour in Shreveport
Jamaya Summage, 13, was last seen the morning of Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 on S Riverwood Loop in...
Runaway teen girl last seen in Bossier City
A worker was injured in some sort of accident at Wallace Lake Road and Garrett Farms Row on...
Injured worker airlifted to hospital after falling into hole

Latest News

Longview ISD announces 'Voluntary Desegregation Plan' following lifting of federal...
Longview High School student accused of bringing loaded gun to school
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Shreveport sees disturbing trend in homicides over last 2 years
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Disturbing trend seen in Shreveport homicides over last 2 years
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Disturbing trend seen in Shreveport homicides over last 2 years
Articles belonging to Brian Laundrie found in Myakkahatchee Park; medical examiners on scene