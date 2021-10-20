Shreveport mayor plans to hold news conference on public safety

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins is holding a news conference on public safety Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 20). This comes as the name of the city’s most recent homicide victim was just released.

Mayor Perkins’ news conference will be held at 3 p.m. at Government Plaza. It will be livestreamed in this story.

This most recent deadly shooting incident marks the 74th homicide in the city. The last time the city saw numbers like this was in 1993, with 76 homicides. Police are trying different tactics to curb the violence. The latest is a curfew for juveniles up to 17-years-old.

KSLA spoke with J. Antonio Florence, a legal expert, about the situation.

“It’s difficult to pinpoint one specific thing,” explained Florence. “Maybe it’s COVID, maybe it’s the lack of funding in our educational systems. In the ‘90s, we could point to a specific thing, whether it was gang-related… the crack epidemic.”

Louisiana District 4 State Rep. Cedric Glover, D-Shreveport, was on the Shreveport City Council back in 1993.

“It was daunting,” Glover recalled, also citing the crack epidemic and gangs as reasons for the violence.

Glover, who years later served as mayor, said the only way to curb the violence is through proper leadership and community efforts.

“The citizens trusted us enough to work with us and share with us,” he said.

