Redistricting top of mind for growing Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Soon several districts within Bossier Parish will have new boundaries, as leaders start the redistricting process.

Seven of the 12 police jury districts will require redistricting in order to remain in compliance.

But how will redistricting change things for residents?

“The only thing that’s going to be different is if you vote for me before, they may be voting for another juror this time,” said District 3 Juror Philip Rodgers.

In other words, these new districts could change who is representing you.

“It’s about representation, representation, representation,” Lisa Johnson with Bossier Chamber of Commerce, told KSLA earlier this month.

Thursday, Oct. 21, state lawmakers will meet at Louisiana State University-Shreveport to discuss redistricting in northwest Louisiana.

