Producers of M. Night Shyamalan Caddo Lake movie put out casting call for cars

Caddo Lake
Caddo Lake
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Your car could be featured in an upcoming movie!

The film, The Vanishings at Caddo Lake, produced by M. Night Shyamalan, is currently filming in the Caddo Lake area. While speaking and background roles have been cast, producers are still looking for period-specific cars. The casting team is interested in cars, trucks, motorcycles, etc. made between 1998 and 2004. The pay will be $50 per vehicle, per shoot day.

Your car could be in a movie!
Your car could be in a movie!(ELO FILMS)

The Vanishings at Caddo Lake will be the second feature film from directors Celine Held and Logan George of ELO FILMS.

Those interested in having their vehicle in the movie should click here and fill out the application. Email caddocasting@gmail.com with any questions.

