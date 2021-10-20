Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police: Shooting at Wisconsin home leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.(Source: WTMJ/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say three people are dead and two others critically wounded following a shooting at a home in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha.

Details about what led to Tuesday night’s shooting weren’t immediately released, but the Kenosha Police Department said on Twitter that it “believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to our community.”

Police say no suspects were actively being sought.

Names and ages of those shot weren’t immediately released.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

Tuesday’s shooting is the second this year in Kenosha County involving multiple fatalities.

A gunman in April opened fire at the Somers House Tavern just north of Kenosha, leaving three men dead and three wounded.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police responded to multiple shooting calls, including this one on East Dudley...
2 people fighting for their lives after 2 separate shootings in less than an hour in Shreveport
3 arrested after shots fired during narcotics search
Central Sabine Fire Department’s confined space entry team recovered more skeletal remains and...
Skeleton found in well nearly four decades ago identified as missing Louisiana man
Shreveport police responded to multiple shooting calls, including this one on Lillian Street...
Man dead following shooting on Lillian Street; suspect sought
Jamaya Summage, 13, was last seen the morning of Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 on S Riverwood Loop in...
Runaway teen girl last seen in Bossier City

Latest News

Temperatures head above average Wednesday and will stay there over the next week.
Warmer weather moves in
Access to COVID-19 boosters may be expanded, according to a CNN source.
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Booster age may be lowered to 40, reports say
Five things parents should know as the FDA process to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to...
White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
NYC requiring COVID-19 vaccine for police officers, firefighters, city workers