Police investigating string of robberies at Texarkana convenience stores

(WLBT)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Texarkana police are investigating a series of convenience store robberies they believe are being committed by the same person.

The robberies have occurred over the past couple of weeks in both Texarkana, Arkansas and Texas. Police say a suspect armed with a gun entered the businesses at night and got away with cash. Police say they have no suspect information and are warning store employees to be observant.

“Unfortunately, as these robberies progressed, we have seen an increase in violence on his part and we are really looking to get the word out to, especially to people working late at night, to be aware of their surroundings,” said Shawn Vaughn with the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

Store employees are asked to call police if they see anything suspicious.

