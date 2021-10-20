Getting Answers
Mardi Gras krewes, City of Shreveport negotiating logistics of 2022 season

Talks include who will provide security for the parades and who will pick up the tab
Preparations are underway for the 2022 Mardi Gras season in Shreveport. Twelfth Night is Jan. 6. The first of the parades will roll Jan. 21. And Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday falls on March 1.
By Jade Myers
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Preparations are underway for the 2022 Mardi Gras season in Shreveport.

And organizers hope to have the usual schedule of parades, parties and bals.

At this time, the krewes are negotiating some of the logistics with the City of Shreveport, including who will provide security for the parades and who will pick up the tab.

KEY DATES

⚜️ Twelfth Night: Jan. 6

⚜️ Krewe of Sobek parade: Friday, Jan. 21

⚜️ Krewe of Harambee/MLK Day parade: Monday, Jan. 17

⚜️ Krewe of Centaur float-loading party: Friday, Feb. 18

⚜️ Krewe of Centaur parade: Saturday, Feb. 19

⚜️ Krewe of Barkus and Meoux parade: Sunday, Feb. 20

⚜️ Krewe of Gemini float-loading party: Friday, Feb. 25

⚜️ Krewe of Gemini parade: Saturday, Feb. 26

⚜️ Krewe of Highland parade: Sunday, Feb. 27

⚜️ Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday: March 1

