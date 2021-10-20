Longview High School student accused of bringing loaded gun to school

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Student resource officers at Longview High School arrested a student who allegedly brought a loaded gun to school Wednesday morning.

According to a press release on the Longview ISD Facebook, the Longview Police Department was notified at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The student was immediately taken into custody by student resource officers from the Longview Police Department and removed from the campus.

“While no direct threat was made concerning the weapon, we still take matters like these with the utmost concern and caution,” said Dr. James Wilcox, LISD’s superintendent. “We are currently working with the investigation b our local authorities and will be following district procedure in regard to the student involved.”

James Brewer, the principal of Longview High School, said no direct threat was made to any student or faculty member, “but bringing a firearm to campus is punishable by expulsion for a period of one year and subject to criminal prosecution.”

Brewer said the student will be expelled in accordance with Chapter 37.007 of the Texas Education Code, the press release said. The principal added that “criminal charges will be pursued to the fullest extent.”

Wilcox said that student is a top priority at Longview ISD. He added that the district will be working with the Longview Police Department and the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office to pursue criminal charges against the student.

