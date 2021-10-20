KSLA INVESTIGATES: Shreveport sees disturbing trend in homicides over last 2 years

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the 24-month period from Oct. 1, 2019 to Sep. 30, 2021, Shreveport witnessed 148 homicides, marking the deadliest period in the city’s history.

Gathering information from the Shreveport Police Department and the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron analyzed data from every unjustified death during that time, uncovering a troubling trend behind who is getting murdered on the streets of Shreveport.

In his exclusive investigation, Cameron speaks with a veteran emergency room physician and a retired police detective turned criminal justice professor, examining how the rising homicide rate in the city is shockingly different from other parts of Louisiana and the nation.

