‘It feels good to help those who can’t help themselves’: ‘Paint Your Heart Out’ applications open

Paint Day, as it’s known, isn’t until May 14, 2022, but applications are now open.
Those who are 62 and older, or disabled, can fill out this application online to potentially have their home painted free of charge. Applicants can also call (318) 673-7528.(KSLA)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Each spring, the Shreveport-Bossier community unites around some of the city’s most vulnerable residents, to add a little color to their lives.

‘Paint Your Heart Out’ is an annual day of service that allows groups of volunteers to paint the homes of Shreveport’s elderly and disabled.

Paint Day, as it’s known, isn’t until May 14, 2022, but applications are now open.

Those who are 62 and older, or disabled, can fill out this application online to potentially have their home painted free of charge. Applicants can also call (318) 673-7528.

The deadline to apply is December 31.

“They never forget the volunteers, they never forget the staff of Community Development and they certainly don’t forget how good their house looks after a fresh paint job,” said Marcia Nelson, who’s been helping organize ‘Paint Your Heart Out’ for three decades.

For the past 30 years, teams of volunteers from across the region have revitalized homes in need of tender loving care. Over 1,000 volunteers converge on dozens of homes across Shreveport.

