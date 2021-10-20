Grambling students return to campus following 2 deadly shootings in less than a week

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Students at Grambling State University are back on campus Wednesday, Oct. 20 following two days off. Classes were canceled Monday and Tuesday due to two deadly shootings on the school’s campus the week of Oct. 11.

On Wednesday, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with students about what’s been happening. Many say they needed the break and are glad the university is taking extra safety measures.

