Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Grambling students return to campus following 2 deadly shootings in less than a week

Grambling State University
Grambling State University
By Tayler Davis
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Students at Grambling State University are back on campus Wednesday, Oct. 20 following two days off. Classes were canceled Monday and Tuesday due to two deadly shootings on the school’s campus the week of Oct. 11.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

On Wednesday, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with students about what’s been happening. Many say they needed the break and are glad the university is taking extra safety measures.

Tonight on News 12, hear from those students on how safe they feel returning.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested after shots fired during narcotics search
Central Sabine Fire Department’s confined space entry team recovered more skeletal remains and...
Skeleton found in well nearly four decades ago identified as missing Louisiana man
Shreveport police responded to multiple shooting calls, including this one on East Dudley...
2 people fighting for their lives after 2 separate shootings in less than an hour in Shreveport
Jamaya Summage, 13, was last seen the morning of Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 on S Riverwood Loop in...
Runaway teen girl last seen in Bossier City
A worker was injured in some sort of accident at Wallace Lake Road and Garrett Farms Row on...
Injured worker airlifted to hospital after falling into hole

Latest News

Bossier Parish Police Jury redistricting meeting
Redistricting top of mind for growing Bossier Parish
Jayden Jamar Sledge, 20, of Nash, Texas
Suspect involved in officer-involved shooting in Texarkana identified; charges released
Suspected human remains found at Myakkahatchee Park after Brian Laundrie’s belongings discovered
Caddo Lake
Producers of M. Night Shyamalan Caddo Lake movie put out casting call for cars