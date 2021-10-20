Feelings of late summer return with very warm temperatures

(KSLA) - Temperatures for the next several days will not reflect October. It will be way above average with highs nearing 90 degrees some days. Plus the humidity is not helping.

This evening will have plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds. There will not be any rain around if you’re spending time outdoors. Temperatures will be a little on the warm side. It will eventually cool down to the mid 70s after sunset.

Overnight, we have a very weak cold front starting to push in the ArkLaTex. This may bring a quick shower near the I-30 corridor, but will otherwise remain dry. There will also be a few clouds around the frontal boundary. So, it may be a little cloudy as you head out the door in the morning. Temperatures will still be muggy and cool down to only the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Thursday is when the weak cold front will pass through the rest of the ArkLaTex, and exit to the east and south. This will possibly bring a quick shower in the morning, but will otherwise not bring any rain at all. There is only a 10% chance of rain for the day. I even expect some sunshine in the afternoon, so it should be a pretty day. The front will be moving fast, so it will not be very strong. In fact, this will only drop the humidity for a quick day, then it will pick back up. Temperatures Thursday will warm up to the mid to upper 80s again.

Friday is when I expect the humidity to be nice and low. It will not last long though, so you’ll want to take advantage of it. There will be a little more sunshine with a few passing clouds and a very small 10% chance of rain. Temperatures will still warm up to the mid 80s.

Over the weekend it will remain very warm. The cold front from Thursday will be long gone by now, and the humidity will also be back. It will not be terrible, but it will certainly be noticeable. Temperatures for both days will warm up to the mid and possibly upper 80s. There should be plenty of sunshine mixing in with a few clouds during the day. So, it will not be a bad weekend by any stretch of the imagination, but it will be a little warm.

Monday and Tuesday look to continue to have more of the same. Temperatures will be heating up to the mid 80s with a mixture of sun and clouds. It should remain dry with no rain either day. Leave the umbrella at home and take the sunglasses with you as you head out the door.

There is some indication that Wednesday next week will have a cold front push through again. This one is expected to be a bit stronger. So, there could be some rain and possibly some storms. Temperatures are also expected to cool back down to where they should be for late October after the front passes. It is something that is certainly possible, and we will be watching it closely.

The tropics remain quiet. There is no chance of development within the next 5 days. We are essentially done with hurricane season, but not officially. We can easily get another storm to form. But chances are, it will remain out at sea and not impact the gulf coast or east coast. We will be your First Alert all the way through November 30th when the season is officially ends.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

