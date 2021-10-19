Willis-Knighton Quick Care centers offering drive-thru flu shots

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As flu season approaches, health experts say getting a flu shot is the first line of defense against the virus. To make sure people are prepared early, Willis-Knighton’s Quick Care centers, Forbing and Bossier, are hosting their annual drive-thru flu shot campaign.

The quadrivalent flu vaccine is available for adults and children ages three and up. A high dose vaccine will also be available for those ages 65 and older.

Participants will need to complete a mobile consent form and provide their insurance information in order to get the shot. If insurance coverage is not available, the cost will be $35, cash or card.

The drive-thru locations include:

Quick Care Bossier - Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Quick Care Forbing - Thursday, Oct. 21 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Flu shots will also be available at all WK Quick Care locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week while supplies last. No appointment is necessary.

