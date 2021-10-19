Getting Answers
WILLIAM DAVIS TRIAL DAY 14: Closing arguments begin in Davis trial

William Davis trial closing arguments
William Davis trial closing arguments((Source: KLTV))
By Julian Esparza and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 9:39 a.m. - Prosecutor Chris Gatewood begins the state’s closing arguments.

Gatewood says the jury must find Davis guilty of killing Greenaway, the jury does not have to find him guilty of killing the other alleged victims. They need to be unanimous on Greenaway, do not need to be unanimous for other victims.

Gatewood discussed the difference between murder and capital murder.

Gatewood brings up Chris Greenaway, saying he was doing well after surgery. His nurse Ben Rasberry went to lunch to return to find his patient had crashed.

Closing arguments have begun in the trial of William Davis.

Davis, a former East Texas nurse, is accused of killing patients during his time working at a Tyler heart hospital.

Judge Jackson informed the jury of their duties. The verdict must be unanimous.

The prosecution must prove that Davis intentionally or knowingly killed Chris Greenaway, Ronald Clark, John Lafferty, and Joseph Kalina beyond a reasonable doubt.

The jury could find Davis not guilty of capital murder, but could find him guilty of a lesser charge like Murder.

