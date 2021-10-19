‘We’re here to help’: Shreveport nonprofit educating victims of abuse on filing a protective order

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month and a downtown nonprofit wants to make victims of abuse are armed with knowledge.

The Shreveport Bar Foundation (SBF) is hosting an informational meeting Tuesday (Oct. 19) night on filing a protective order. That meeting is taking place at the Bossier Parish Library’s Aulds branch, beginning at 6 p.m.

“We’re here to help and we’re ready whenever they are,” said Audrius Reed, an attorney with the Shreveport Bar Foundation who is leading tonight’s session.

According to SBF, a protective order “is an order issued by a civil court, a juvenile court, a family court, or a criminal court. Protective orders can protect you from being hit, threatened, harassed, or stalked by another person.”

“A lot of individuals, especially victims of domestic violence, think the only way of getting away from their abuser or having any protection is through the criminal process,” Reed explained. “What we intend to do is ease that fear of the court process, a lot of people don’t know what to expect.”

The SBF provides “free legal help, advice and representation to victims of domestic violence. This help includes providing an attorney to go to court with you to get a protective order.”

“A lot of victims don’t come forward about their abuse because they are nervous and afraid,” Reed said. “We’re very proud of them and we admire them a lot.”

Tap or click here for more information on the SBF.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.