Warming trend underway as Fall takes a leave of absence

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be very warm going forward. It will be above average by October standards with some days in the mid 80s. This weather pattern doesn’t look to change any time soon.

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will not be any rain from these clouds, so it will stay dry. Temperatures will slowly cool down to the upper 60s after sunset. Despite the clouds, it should be a nice evening.

Overnight, the clouds will build back up a little more. It should be mostly cloudy by sunrise Wednesday. Still no rain is expected from these clouds. Temperatures will be slightly warmer compared to the last few mornings dur to an increase in humidity. Lows will only be in the mid to upper 50s. I do not expect temperatures to reach the 40s overnight.

Wednesday will be another nice day with maybe a quick passing shower. I only have a 10% chance of rain for the day. It’s low enough you can leave the umbrella at home. Temperatures will be a little warmer though. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday is when I expect a weak cold front to move through. This will possibly bring a quick shower in the morning, but will otherwise not bring any rain at all. There is only a 10% chance of rain for the day. The front will be moving fast, so it will not be very strong. In fact, this will only drop the humidity for a quick day, then it will pick back up. Temperatures Thursday will warm up to the mid 80s again.

Friday is when I expect the humidity to be nice and low. It will not last long though, so you’ll want to take advantage of it. There will be a little more sunshine with a few passing clouds and a very small 10% chance of rain. Temperatures will still warm up to the mid 80s.

Over the weekend it will remain very warm. The cold front from Thursday will be long gone by now, and the humidity will also be back. It will not be terrible, but it will certainly be noticeable. Temperatures for both days will warm up to the mid and possibly upper 80s. There should be plenty of sunshine mixing in with a few clouds during the day. So, it will not be a bad weekend by any stretch of the imagination, but it will be a little warm.

Monday and Tuesday look to continue to have more of the same. Temperatures will be heating up to the mid 80s with a mixture of sun and clouds. It should remain dry with no rain either day. Leave the umbrella at home and take the sunglasses with you as you head out the door.

The tropics remain quiet. There is no chance of development within the next 5 days. We are essentially done with hurricane season, but not officially. We can easily get another storm to form. But chances are, it will remain out at sea and not impact the gulf coast or east coast. We will be your First Alert all the way through November 30th when the season is officially ends.

