Victims ID’d after fatal shooting sparked by $5 parking

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the people who were shot on Oct. 16, following an apparent argument over $5 parking.

LPSO says Zelanz R. French, 23, was fatally wounded in the shooting. D’Nique Walker, 22, was injured and airlifted to hospital. Both were from Shreveport.

Authorities say this incident happened around 10:15 p.m., which is just a few hours prior to the Sunday morning mass shooting on campus. at an unofficial afterparty near Grambling State University. It happened They said the location, in the 7000 block of Highway 80, is about two miles east of Grambling.

Investigators said a group of unknown individuals was charging party-goers $5 to park on a piece of property in the area. It is believed that a verbal altercation started at some point, and the two victims were shot by at least two other people. French was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been publicly identified in the case and the sheriff’s office is asking for your help.

Anyone that has information on this case is asked to contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111. Information can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers of Lincoln Parish. CrimeStopper information can be given in several ways; either by calling 318-255-1111, text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637), or submit a tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com. Callers remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment.

