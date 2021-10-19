Texarkana non-profit raises over $76,000 for breast cancer survivors

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Thanks to a Texarkana non-profit organization, additional help is now available for those fighting the battle against cancer.

This past Saturday, the Tough Kookie Foundation sponsored their first annual race to raise money for those with breast cancer in the community. The final numbers for the race came in on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

“We raised a little over $76,000 for our first race. I’m so excited,” said Katina Levingston, founder of the Tough Kookie Foundation.

Levingston is a breast cancer survivor and started the organization after Susan G. Komen’s Race for the Cure pulled out of Texarkana last year. She said they hope to further educate the community about cancer, and that they plan to use the funds raised locally.

“The money will go to help women and men in our community that are going through breast cancer, for mammograms, wigs, bras, spar days and just to help anyway possible that we can,” said Levingston.

Shay Row is also a cancer survivor. She is among the first that will receive support from the organization.

“They are able to help me financially and take some of the stress load off because I haven’t been able to work, so I am grateful for that,” said Rowe.

Officials considered the race a success and say they have already begun preparing for next year.

If you need help in the fight against cancer, you can contact the Tough Kookie Foundation, here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.