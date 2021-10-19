Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday

By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taco Bell has announced it will give away free breakfast burritos on Thursday.

The fast food chain said it will give away one of its three Toasted Breakfast Burritos from 7-11 a.m. at participating locations.

The company announced the promotion to mark breakfast being served at 90% of all locations.

There is no purchase necessary to get a free burrito, and it is only available in-store or at the drive-thru.

Breakfast burrito prices range from $1.29-$2.89.

Taco Bell launched its breakfast menu in 2014.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police responded to multiple shooting calls, including this one on East Dudley...
2 people fighting for their lives after 2 separate shootings in less than an hour in Shreveport
BOOKED: Charles D. Wright, 24, was booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at 3:16 p.m....
Teacher accused of sending sexual images to 3 students
Coroner IDs driver killed when vehicle hit pole at high rate of speed in southwest Shreveport
Grambling State President Rick Gallot speaks with reporters during a news conference the...
Gunfire kills 1, wounds 7 at Grambling State
Red and blue lights
$5 parking sparks deadly argument at GSU afterparty

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 8,680 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Central Sabine Fire Department’s confined space entry team recovered more skeletal remains and...
Skeleton found in well nearly four decades ago identified as missing Louisiana man
FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo a variety of Procter & Gamble products rest on a...
Procter & Gamble raising prices on popular household goods
Police departments around the country are facing growing pushback against COVID-19 vaccine...
Businesses nervously await fine print of vax-or-test rule