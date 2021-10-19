Students, parents react to violence at Grambling State University

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - In a contrast to a usual bustling college campus, few students remain at Grambling State University on Monday morning.

The university made the choice to cancel classes on campus on Oct. 18 and 19 following the second deadly shooting on campus in the past week.

Grambling President Rick Gallot said an incident such as this cuts him to the core because it’s his responsibility to keep people safe on campus.

Students who witnessed the fatal shooting in the school’s quad on Sunday described the scene as chaotic with people running for their lives, people falling to the ground. After the shots rang out, some people decided to stick around and help anyone on the ground.

However, students on campus said they aren’t blaming the university, and they’re praying for the injured.

John Allen is a parent from North Carolina and he describes what his son tells him after shots rang out on GSU’s campus killing one person and injuries others early Sunday morning.

“He looked down and saw the blood splattered on his shoes and it was sort of like aha moments for him,” Allen said.

Student Kourtlin Williams says he witnessed bodies on the ground and a lot of people helping others.

Gallot said the university is tightening the rules and enforcing the curfew on campus. The curfew begins at 9:30 p.m. and will run until 6 a.m. until further notice.

Louisiana State Police have not named a suspect in Sunday’s shooting. However, police have named a suspect in Wednesday’s shooting. However, he is not in custody.

