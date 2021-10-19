Getting Answers
SPD searching for missing man

James Conway, 20.
James Conway, 20.(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

James Conway, 20, was reported missing by family on Tuesday, Oct. 19. He was last seen in the 4600 block of Mansfield Road.

Conway is around 5′5″ tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black Adidas jogging pants with red and blue stripes down the sides, no shirt and Adidas slide shoes.

Conway has a tattoo on the inside of his left forearm that reads “Vera,” and a tattoo on the outside of his right forearm that reads “Tiffany.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300, #3.

