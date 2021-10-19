Getting Answers
Shooting reported in Madison Park area of Shreveport

First responders are at 2 locations within less than 100 yards
Breaking news
Breaking news(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Police are working two shooting calls in the Madison Park area of Shreveport.

Details about who was shot and what happened in the 200 block of East Dudley Drive, which is off Gilbert Drive, are not yet available.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show that shooting was reported at 6:37 p.m.

The Fire Department initially sent a half dozen units to a medical emergency on East Dudley between Alexander Avenue and Cornwell Avenue.

Police dispatched four units two minutes later.

Then at 6:44 p.m., dispatch records show, police responded to another shooting call, this one less than 100 yards south at Fern Avenue at Gregg Street. One police unit initially was sent to that location.

It’s not immediately known whether those two scenes are related.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

