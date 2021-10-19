Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Saints designate Davenport, Alexander and Smith to return from injured reserve

New Orleans Saints designated Marcus Davenport (above), Kwon Alexander and Tre'Quan Smith to...
New Orleans Saints designated Marcus Davenport (above), Kwon Alexander and Tre'Quan Smith to return from injured reserve. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) New Orleans Saints Pool Photo/Derick Hingle(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints designated defensive end Marcus Davenport, linebacker Kwon Alexander and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith to return from injured reserve.

Davenport and Alexander were both injured in week one against the Green Bay Packers. Smith has not played a game all season.

With Davenport out, the Saints have struggled to rush the passer. They have the second lowest sack total in the NFL. Second round pick Pete Werner has started at linebacker in place of Alexander and played well. Werner has led the team in tackles in their last two games.

The designation means the team has 21 days to place them on the active roster.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police responded to multiple shooting calls, including this one on East Dudley...
2 people fighting for their lives after 2 separate shootings in less than an hour in Shreveport
BOOKED: Charles D. Wright, 24, was booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at 3:16 p.m....
Teacher accused of sending sexual images to 3 students
Coroner IDs driver killed when vehicle hit pole at high rate of speed in southwest Shreveport
Grambling State President Rick Gallot speaks with reporters during a news conference the...
Gunfire kills 1, wounds 7 at Grambling State
Red and blue lights
$5 parking sparks deadly argument at GSU afterparty

Latest News

Most hated teams by state.
Buccaneers replace Falcons as most ‘hated’ NFL team In Louisiana
Wil Lutz celebrates has been designated to return from injured reserve. (Photo by Mark Lagrange)
Saints designate kicker Wil Lutz to return from injured reserve
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, center, sits on the bench with teammates...
Saints WR Michael Thomas still weeks away from return: report
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the second half of an NFL football...
Cowboys beat Patriots in Overtime thriller