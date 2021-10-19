Runaway teen girl last seen in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Officials with the Bossier City Police Department are looking for a teenage girl who reportedly ran away from home.

Police say the girl, Jamaya Summage, 13, ran away from her home in the 2100 block of S Riverwood Loop on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 17. She’s described as a Black female who it 5′ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. She has black hair in long braids and brown eyes. Summage was last seen wearing a grey Snoopy hoodie and blue jeans. Her nose is pierced on the right side.

Anyone with information on Summage’s whereabouts should call BCPD at 318-741-8610 or Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.